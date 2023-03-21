Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 11:30

Labour warns of catastrophe, attacking Government's 'indefensible' stance on eviction ban

Government ministers held a meeting to finalise the wording of a counter-motion on the issue
Labour warns of catastrophe, attacking Government's 'indefensible' stance on eviction ban

Cillian Sherlock, PA

The Government’s position on ending the eviction ban is “indefensible”, according to Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik.

Labour has indicated it will support a Sinn Féin motion on extending the ban until January which is due to be debated on Tuesday evening.

The Cabinet held a meeting on Tuesday morning where it was expected that ministers would finalise the Government’s counter-motion to the proposal for a vote on Wednesday.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Ms Bacik said there is a “potential tsunami of evictions” with families facing an “imminent housing catastrophe”.

 

“There’s been such a failure by Government to put in place the necessary measures to ensure that we have a supply of homes available,” she said.

Labour also expects to bring a motion of no confidence against the Government on Wednesday, March 29th if it “refuses to act”.

A spokesperson said the party had not tabled such a motion since 2000.

“This not something we do lightly, but we have given Government every chance to change its mind,” Ms Bacik said.

Labour has drafted emergency legislation to indefinitely extend the eviction ban while providing for an “evidence-based mechanism” for lifting it by order of the Minister if homelessness figures fall for four months in a row.

The party said only the Government can pass this emergency legislation in time for the end of the eviction ban on April 1st.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has also confirmed she will vote against the Government on the issue.

Ms Hourigan has previously voted against the Government and lost the Green Party whip for six months last year.

More in this section

'Landlords are not the villains, politicians are' says Independent TD 'Landlords are not the villains, politicians are' says Independent TD
Opiate addicted pharmacist has registration cancelled Opiate addicted pharmacist has registration cancelled
Video urges Government to retain eviction ban Video urges Government to retain eviction ban
housingpoliticssinn féinlandlordslabourevictionsrentingivana bacik
Michael Scott trial: Engineer denies 'going to war' for the defence

Michael Scott trial: Engineer denies 'going to war' for the defence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more