Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 09:35

Woman seriously injured after traffic collision in Cork

Kenneth Fox

A woman has been seriously injured in a traffic collision in Cork.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred on the R600 at Coolcarron, Belgooly in Co Cork 5:30pm on Monday evening.

The passenger of one of the vehicles a woman in her (20s) who was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The R600 at Coolcarron remains closed to traffic and is expected to remain closed for the morning. Local diversions are in place. Road-users are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R600 at Coolcarron between 5pm and 5:40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 4772302, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Opiate addicted pharmacist has registration cancelled

