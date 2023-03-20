Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 19:29

Zelenskiy thanks Ireland for support in phone call with Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke to the Ukrainian president on Monday
Zelenskiy thanks Ireland for support in phone call with Varadkar

Rebecca Black, PA

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has thanked Ireland for its support for his country.

Mr Zelenskiy spoke to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar by telephone on Monday.

A Government spokesman said Mr Varadkar pledged continued support and solidarity with Ukraine.

Mr Varadkar told Mr Zelenskiy that Ireland is backing Ukraine’s application for European Union membership, and is examining how additional help can be provided to help Ukraine rebuild its civilian and energy infrastructure.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured in his office during a phone call with Ukrainian president Volodoymyr Zelenskiy on Monday. Photo: Government Information Service

He also briefed Mr Zelenskiy about discussions he held with US president Joe Biden and others regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during his recent visit to the US, where he thanked them for their steadfast support and encouraged them to continue it for as long as it takes.

Mr Zelenskiy extended happy wishes to Ireland for St Patrick’s Day, and wished peace and good luck to Irish people.

More in this section

Opiate addicted pharmacist has registration cancelled Opiate addicted pharmacist has registration cancelled
New national home team kit unveiled New national home team kit unveiled
Daa International to operate new terminal at Beirut airport Daa International to operate new terminal at Beirut airport
leo varadkarukrainevolodymyr zelenskiy
Michael Scott trial: Engineer denies 'going to war' for the defence

Michael Scott trial: Engineer denies 'going to war' for the defence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more