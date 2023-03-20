Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 15:44

Amazon to axe another 9,000 jobs globally

The cuts come on top of 18,000 job cuts the business had already announced in January
Amazon to axe another 9,000 jobs globally

Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor

Amazon has said it will cut another 9,000 jobs across its global business in “the next few weeks”.

Andy Jassy, chief executive of the technology giant, told staff that the move will reduce jobs in its web services, advertising, PXT solutions division and its Twitch livestreaming arm.

The cuts come on top of 18,000 job cuts the business had already announced in January.

On Monday, Mr Jassy said in a letter to workers: “As we’ve just concluded the second phase of our operating plan this past week, I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks – mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch.

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term.

“To those ultimately impacted by these reductions, I want to thank you for the work you have done on behalf of customers and the company.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to our teammates, and you will be missed.”

More in this section

Daa International to operate new terminal at Beirut airport Daa International to operate new terminal at Beirut airport
New national home team kit unveiled New national home team kit unveiled
DUP MP to vote against new Brexit deal and says party colleagues set to do same DUP MP to vote against new Brexit deal and says party colleagues set to do same
retailamazontechnologyjob cutsindustry
Michael Scott trial: Engineer denies 'going to war' for the defence

Michael Scott trial: Engineer denies 'going to war' for the defence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more