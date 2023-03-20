Amazon to axe another 9,000 jobs globally

Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor

Amazon has said it will cut another 9,000 jobs across its global business in “the next few weeks”.

Andy Jassy, chief executive of the technology giant, told staff that the move will reduce jobs in its web services, advertising, PXT solutions division and its Twitch livestreaming arm.

The cuts come on top of 18,000 job cuts the business had already announced in January.

On Monday, Mr Jassy said in a letter to workers: “As we’ve just concluded the second phase of our operating plan this past week, I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks – mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch.

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term.

“To those ultimately impacted by these reductions, I want to thank you for the work you have done on behalf of customers and the company.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to our teammates, and you will be missed.”