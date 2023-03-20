New €1 million literacy fund announced by Government

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A €1 million fund to address unmet literacy needs has been announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.

Mr Harris said the Adult Literacy for Life (ALL) strategy would benefit projects to address literacy and digital literacy needs across Ireland.

Public, non-profit, community and voluntary organisations are being encouraged to apply for grants of up to €50,000.

Mr Harris said: “We all want to live in an Ireland where every adult has the necessary skills to fully engage in society and realise their full potential.

“This fund will help support organisations carry out vital work with people on financial, or health literacy, digital skills or how to read and write.

“I strongly encourage all of these critically important groups and organisations around the country to apply for the €50,000 grants available.

“I am looking forward to seeing what exciting, rewarding and important work comes out of it.”

Guidelines for applications can be found online at adultliteracyforlife.ie and the closing date for applications is 5pm on April 14th.

Director of the ALL National Programme Office Yvonne McKenna said: “With this funding call, we’re looking for truly collaborative and innovative projects and groups to support – we know that working together is how we best support those with oftentimes complex unmet literacy needs.

“One important condition of this new fund is that there must be a minimum of two organisations per application, really showcasing genuine and meaningful collaboration on the ground and how we all work best together for the most powerful learner-focused outcomes.”