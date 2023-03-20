Trolley watch: 631 patients waiting for hospital beds

James Cox

Over 631 patients are on trolleys in Irish hospitals today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Commenting on today’s Trolley Watch figures, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “As predicted, it has been an incredibly busy weekend across all hospital sites. Over 631 patients are without beds today.

“It is unacceptable that 140 patients are on trolleys in inappropriate bed spaces on hospital wards. The HSE must direct hospitals to cancel electives and concentrate on the de-escalation of trolleys from understaffed and overburdened wards.

“It is obvious that in times of severe overcrowding such as this weekend and going into the week ahead, that our public hospital system cannot provide both safe emergency and elective care. The provision of safe care must be the priority.”

There are 93 patients waiting for hospital beds in University Hospital Limerick (UHL). This is followed by Cork University Hospital (CUH) where there are 77 people waiting for beds, and University Hospital Galway (56 patients).

The worst overcrowding in Dublin hospitals is St Vincent's University Hospital, where there are 50 people waiting for beds. This is followed by St James's Hospital, where there are 42 patients without beds.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, "but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space". The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.