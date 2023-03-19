Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 19:30

Man arrested after €2.4 million of cocaine seized in Rosslare Europort

The arrest was made following an operation conducted by personnel attached the Revenue Customs Service.
Man arrested after €2.4 million of cocaine seized in Rosslare Europort

Gardaí in Wexford have arrested a man in his 30s following the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated €2.4 million at Rosslare Europort on Saturday afternoon the 18th of March.

The arrest was made following an operation conducted by personnel attached the Revenue Customs Service.

The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a vehicle that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

A man in his 30s, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested by Gardaí at the scene. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in the Eastern region.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

More in this section

Britain restoring ‘relationship of trust’ with EU after Johnson era – ambassador Britain restoring ‘relationship of trust’ with EU after Johnson era – ambassador
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Niall Horan ‘welcome back anytime’ after White House performance Niall Horan ‘welcome back anytime’ after White House performance
wexfordgardaifrancecocainecustomsdrugs seizure
Causeway: the Irish video game tackling toxic behaviour with leadership

Causeway: the Irish video game tackling toxic behaviour with leadership

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more