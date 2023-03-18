Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 21:35

Irish rugby team’s Grand Slam win a fantastic achievement – Varadkar

The Six Nations win culminates a three-day St Patrick’s Day trip in the US capital for the Taoiseach.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA in Washington DC

Leo Varadkar has hailed the Irish rugby team’s Grand Slam victory as a “fantastic achievement”.

The Taoiseach congratulated the team and their staff after watching the match from an Irish bar in Washington DC, a day after St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“A fantastic achievement. Wishing them all the very best for their World Cup preparations,” he said.

The Six Nations win culminates a three-day St Patrick’s Day trip to the US capital during which Mr Varadkar met with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

During a series of speeches and bilateral meetings, the Taoiseach thanked the US for its support on Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement, as Mr Biden hailed the Windsor Framework as a “vital, vital step”.

