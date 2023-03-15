Man questioned over sexual offences against a child

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police in the North investigating alleged sex offences against a child have arrested a man in England.

The 51-year-old is being questioned over a number of offences, including rape.

He was arrested in Lancaster on Tuesday by Lancashire Police and conveyed to Northern Ireland.

Detectives investigating a number of non-recent sexual offences against a child in Co Antrim, including rape, are questioning a man.



The 51-year-old was arrested in Lancaster yesterday and conveyed to Northern Ireland.



Read more here : https://t.co/wQAu8DxzQN pic.twitter.com/xtmHizVLYe — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 15, 2023

The arrest relates to allegations of grooming, sexual assault, rape and possessing indecent images of children in Co Antrim from 2009 to 2012.

He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Judith Hamill said: “As a police service, safeguarding children and locating potential offenders of these crimes remains a top priority.

“Those who seek to harm children in this way in Northern Ireland should be fearful of the consequence of their actions.”