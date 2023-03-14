Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 16:11

Four arrested over reckless endangerment incident in Ballyfermot

A garda was injured during an incident in February during which they were struck with a missile
Four arrested over reckless endangerment incident in Ballyfermot

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested four men for an incident of dangerous driving and reckless endangerment in Ballyfermot, Dublin last month.

The arrests were made on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of public order incidents in the Ballyfermot area.

During one such incident on February 20th, a garda was struck with a missile while attempting to intervene and subsequently required medical treatment.

Two Garda vehicles also sustained significant damage at the same incident.

The four men were arrested and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, for offences related to section 15 of the Public Order Act 1994, namely violent disorder.

Three of the men, two aged in their 20s and one aged in his 30s have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday afternoon.

The fourth man, aged in his 20, remains in custody under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More in this section

Sinn Féin to introduce Dáil motion to extend eviction ban Sinn Féin to introduce Dáil motion to extend eviction ban
MEPs back climate-neutral building sector by 2050 MEPs back climate-neutral building sector by 2050
Ex-girlfriend of Lordship Credit Union robbery accused gives evidence at Special Criminal Court Ex-girlfriend of Lordship Credit Union robbery accused gives evidence at Special Criminal Court
dublingardaiarrestballyfermot
Fears for Irish job losses as Meta announces second round of layoffs

Fears for Irish job losses as Meta announces second round of layoffs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more