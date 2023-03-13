Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 07:51

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The majority of Monday’s newspapers continue to follow the standoff between Gary Lineker and the BBC.
By PA Reporter

Monday's front pages are dominated by Ireland's Six Nations triumph over Scotland on Sunday.

A Grand Slam showdown against England awaits after the 22-7 victory in Murrayfield, reports The Irish Times. Also on the front page: The State’s liability for outstanding legal claims has reached €5 billion for the first time, almost double the overall bill compared with five years ago.

 

The Irish Independent reports on Government plans to deal with the fallout from the lifting of the eviction ban: an increase in the tax credit for renters is being considered as part of tax package.

 

The Irish Examiner reports that the Government is considering calling an early election — possibly in November 2023.

The Irish News reports on a £1 million lotto win for a Belfast woman.

 

The Winsor Framework can offer a boost to Northern Ireland's economy, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The Irish Sun reports on a family sleeping in their car on account of the housing crisis.

In the UK, the front pages are dominated by Gary Lineker and the BBC, with reports that the two parties may be close to a deal that would end the standoff.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun, The Times, The Guardian, the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and the i all report on a potential truce which would see Lineker back in the Match Of The Day presenting seat.

The Metro reports on Lineker being “muzzled for now”.

The Daily Express reports on the Home Secretary telling police that they must focus on solving crime and protecting free speech instead of investigating “woke” complaints.

The Financial Times focusses on the Chancellor’s efforts to provide a cash-flow lifeline to the UK-based tech businesses hit by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The Independent is reporting that more than £1 billion of taxpayers’ money has been used to send top executives on top-up courses.

