Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 09:09

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

The front pages look at homelessness, tax breaks for landlords, hotels price-gouging and King Charles visiting Ireland this summer.
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

The front pages on Sunday focus on homelessness, tax breaks for landlords, price-gouging at hotels and King Charles visiting Ireland this summer.

The Sunday Independent reveals that the Government feared an extension of the no-fault eviction ban would have seen a dramatic increase in homeless numbers close to the European and local elections next year.

Paschal Donohoe rejected a range of proposals to stem the exodus of small landlords from the market when he was Minister for Finance, just before the eviction ban was announced last year, the Business Post reports.

The Ireland edition of The Sunday Times reports that hotels are making a "mockery" of their lower VAT rate by price gouging on St Patrick's Day.

Britain's King Charles is planning an all-Ireland trip this summer after his coronation, The Irish Mail on Sunday reveals.

The Irish Sunday Mirror speaks to Oscar hopeful Kerry Condon ahead of Sunday night's ceremony in Hollywood.

The British front pages are consumed by the standoff between Gary Lineker and the BBC after the football presenter was pulled off Match Of The Day after he criticised the Government for its migrant bill.

The Sunday Mirror reports Lineker’s son has said his father is open to returning to the programme but will never take back his criticism of the Tories over its treatment of small boat migrants.

Sunday People adds that the BBC has begged for the former footballer to come back.

While The Observer, The Sunday Times, The Independent, the Daily Star Sunday and the Sunday Express cover the story by saying the broadcaster “is in crisis” with the axing of sport shows.

Rishi Sunak has “dramatically intervened” and rebuked Lineker, The Mail On Sunday says.

And The Sunday Telegraph writes that the BBC’s director-general has refused to resign as he “hinted at a climbdown over the Gary Lineker row”.

More in this section

Katie Taylor to defend world championship title in Dublin homecoming Katie Taylor to defend world championship title in Dublin homecoming
An Irish Goodbye star says birthday coinciding with Oscars is like 'a Cinderella story' An Irish Goodbye star says birthday coinciding with Oscars is like 'a Cinderella story'
DUP voters say no: Only 16% would back new Brexit trade deal, poll finds DUP voters say no: Only 16% would back new Brexit trade deal, poll finds
sunday independenteditionsbusiness postthe independentdaily star sundaysunday expresssunday mirrorsunday peoplethe observerthe sunday telegraphthe sunday timessunday papersthe sun on sunday
Ireland at the Oscars: Full list of Irish nominees and where to watch the ceremony

Ireland at the Oscars: Full list of Irish nominees and where to watch the ceremony

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more