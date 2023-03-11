Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 13:40

Gardaí seize drugs worth €27,000 in Co Wicklow

Two men in their 20s were arrested and are expected to appear before the District Court in the coming weeks.
Gardaí have seized €27,000 worth of illegal drugs in Co Wicklow.

Large quantities of cocaine, cannabis herb and amphetamines were discovered on Friday at two residential properties in Wicklow town and Greystones along with an industrial unit in Delgany.

Other items used in the distribution of drugs, including a weighing scales, plastic packaging and containers were also recovered.

Gardaí said the seizure was part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of drugs, and related criminal activity.

Two men in their 20s were arrested and are expected to appear before the District Court in the coming weeks.

