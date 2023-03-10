Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 19:04

Man dies after assault in Co Kildare

The man, in his 40s, has found with serious injuries at approximation 10.30am on Wednesday morning, at a residence in the Piercetown area of Newbridge. 
Man dies after assault in Co Kildare

Fiachra Gallagher

A man who was left in a critical condition after an assault in Co Kildare died on Friday, gardaí said.

The man, in his 40s, was found with serious injuries at approximation 10.30am on Wednesday morning, at a residence in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.

The man subsequently died at Naas General Hospital.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A man (30s) arrested after the assault remains in custody at Newbridge Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

 

 

 

 

More in this section

Man jailed for smuggling cocaine in shampoo bottles into Ireland Man jailed for smuggling cocaine in shampoo bottles into Ireland
Judge refuses to combine legal challenges over Oireachtas job Judge refuses to combine legal challenges over Oireachtas job
Ex-priest who sexually abused woman while driving her to Rape Crisis Centre avoids jail Ex-priest who sexually abused woman while driving her to Rape Crisis Centre avoids jail
gardakildarenewbridgealleged assault
White House officials visit Belfast ahead of potential Biden trip

White House officials visit Belfast ahead of potential Biden trip

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more