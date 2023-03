Limerick man pleads guilty to providing getaway to McCarthy-Dundon crime gang members who shot Christy Keane

Paul Neilan

One of three men accused of being involved in the shooting of crime figure Christy Keane by the McCarthy-Dundon crime gang in 2015 has pleaded guilty to providing transport for others in an attempt to impede gardaí investigating the case.

Keane was shot a number of times as he parked his car on the grounds of the University of Limerick as he went for an early-morning gym session in June 2015. He managed to escape via a nearby running track and survived the shooting after being hospitalised in a critical condition.

Convicted drug dealer Keane was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2000 for possession of €240,000 worth of cannabis.

At the Special Criminal Court on Wednesday, John Costello (41) of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick City, pleaded guilty to providing transport to persons allegedly involved in an assault causing serious harm to Keane on June 29th, 2015.

He pleaded guilty to knowing or believing another person or persons to be guilty of an arrestable offence, to wit assault causing serious harm to Christy Keane, and did without reasonable excuse provide transport to said persons to impede their apprehension or prosecution for the commission of that offence, contrary to Section 7 (2) of the Criminal Law Act 1997.

Costello had originally been charged that he had knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, and that he provided transport to persons with the intention of facilitating the commission of the attempted murder of Keane at the same location and date, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The Section 72 charge was withdrawn by the prosecution and replaced with the Section 7 (2) charge at the non-jury court today.

Detective Sergeant Padraig O'Dwyer said he served the Book of Evidence on Mr Costello in the case regarding the new charge.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court, alongside Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Alan Mitchell, adjourned the matter to 30 March, for sentence.

Co-accused Noel Price (44) of Kileely Road, Kileely, Limerick City, is charged that with having knowledge of the existence of the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, that he assisted in making available a vehicle to that criminal organisation with the intention of facilitating the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane, or being reckless as to same between June 27th-29th, 2015 at the car park.

The third defendant, Larry McCarthy (44), of Tower Lodge, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, is charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation, the McCarthy-Dundons, in the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane, also between June 27th and 29th, 2015.