Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 17:21

New €40m investment in additional DCU student accommodation

The move will result in the delivery of 405 beds in DCU
New €40m investment in additional DCU student accommodation

A €40 million new investment in additional student accommodation at Dublin City University has been approved by Cabinet.

The move will result in the delivery of 405 beds in DCU.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said: “By increasing the number of beds available, we are helping more people access accommodation and also helping to relieve some of the pressures in the housing market."

DCU President Professor Dáire Keogh said the on-campus accommodation "will alleviate the pressures on students and free up housing for families and support the Housing for All policy".

The move comes as work is ongoing with UCD, Trinity and UCC on similar projects.

Last November the Government proposed the partial funding the construction of student accommodation for three colleges – Maynooth, Limerick and Galway – with planning permission to be granted in return for ring-fencing rooms at a reduced rate for priority groups. Some 667 beds would be offered at a reduced rate across these three colleges under Harris’s initial proposals.

More in this section

Property owners' association welcomes Government decision to halt eviction ban Property owners' association welcomes Government decision to halt eviction ban
What the local papers say: Castlebar murder investigation; North Quays project underway What the local papers say: Castlebar murder investigation; North Quays project underway
'Don't carry a knife': Youth charged over spate of violent crimes in Tallaght 'Don't carry a knife': Youth charged over spate of violent crimes in Tallaght
dcueducationstudent accommodationcabinet
Notorious 'flasher' jailed for biting farmer at Clare pub

Notorious 'flasher' jailed for biting farmer at Clare pub

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more