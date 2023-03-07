Ministers set to discuss ending eviction ban

By Rebecca Black and Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Government ministers are set to discuss ending the eviction ban.

The cabinet will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss letting the ban lapse at the end of the month.

The recommendation is to let the current legislation underpinning the moratorium on no-fault evictions lapse, it is understood.

The legislation provides for a phase-out of the ban between March 31st and June.

It had been suggested that the ban could be extended as monthly homeless figures continue to rise and people are still struggling with rising rents and bills.

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien says the pros and cons of the ban will be considered when coming to a decision.

"I think it's important that we recognise as well that any decisions we take we've got to be clear we are not exuberating the issue, that there is no unintended consequences with it too.

"Private landlords have been leaving the market for the last five or six years frankly at an alarming rate. The Government have to be very careful weighing up the options that are there.

"That's what we will do this evening and tomorrow."

Landlords are being driven out of the market due to the evictions ban, according to estate agents network Sherry Fitzgerald.

Marian Finnegan, managing director at Sherry FitzGerald, wants definitive action as the number of landlords

"If yo look back in 2008 and 2009, at any one time there was 20 thousand something rental units available. Today, that figure can drop as low as two thousand and havers between two and three