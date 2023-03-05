Sun, 05 Mar, 2023 - 17:55

Omagh shooting: Two men released after questioning over policeman murder bid

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times last a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone last month.
Omagh shooting: Two men released after questioning over policeman murder bid

By David Young, PA

Two men arrested as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of a senior detective in Northern Ireland have been released.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone last month.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police officer shot in Omagh
People taking part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (Brian Lawless/PA)

Police have said they believe the dissident republican New IRA carried out the shooting.

The two men, aged 33 and 57, were released following questioning.

Six other men – aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71 – who had also been arrested and questioned by police have been released previously.

Last week, officers visited the scene of the shooting and spoke to drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

They have also released CCTV footage of the car used by the gunmen, a blue Ford Fiesta, registration number MGZ 6242.

It was fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, before the attack.

The footage shows the car leaving the sports complex after the shooting.

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered from the charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

More in this section

State lab facing a major slowdown of postmortem test results State lab facing a major slowdown of postmortem test results
Man (20s) in critical condition after assault in Dublin city centre Man (20s) in critical condition after assault in Dublin city centre
Government urged to act quickly to address GP shortage Government urged to act quickly to address GP shortage
psnishootingnew iraomaghomagh shootingdci john caldwell
Tusla recorded 518 cases of physical assault on staff last year

Tusla recorded 518 cases of physical assault on staff last year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more