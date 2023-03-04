Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 11:47

Government tells refugees staying in hotels they will be moved for the summer

Some letters have already been sent to those affected, which include families with children of school-going age. All those impacted will be written to in the coming days, the Department confirmed on Friday.
Kenneth Fox

The Department of Integration has started contacting 1,600 refugees living in hotels, telling them they are being moved on as the tourist-season accommodation shortage looms into view.

As The Irish Times reports, they are living in hotels where contracts are due to expire before the end of April and the provider is not renewing.

Four hotels whose contracts are expiring in that time frame have indicated that they will not be renewing.

However, the Department is unable to say what form of emergency accommodation will be provided for those being moved on.

“All affected residents will receive a letter in the coming days advising them that their current temporary accommodation is coming to an end but that they will be reaccommodated in another location over the coming weeks,” a spokeswoman said.

The residents will be first to know where they are going, and the Department said it will “work closely to minimise disruption”.

A spokeswoman also warned that while efforts are being undertaken to source emergency accommodation, “procuring enough bed space to keep pace with incoming arrivals remains extremely challenging, leading to very significant shortages”.

She said that due to the pressure on the system and the high number of arrivals, it has “no option” but to consider all offers of accommodation, “including the use of tented accommodation, office buildings and sports facilities to address the accommodation shortfall”.

The spokeswoman said these were necessary in order to meet basic needs and prevent homelessness. Children of school-going age will receive assistance in relation to school places in their new accommodation.

