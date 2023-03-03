Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 16:07

Ten 'fugitives' who 'posed risk to Ireland' extradited to Poland

Ten fugitives who "posed a risk to communities in Ireland" have been extradited to Poland
Ten 'fugitives' who 'posed risk to Ireland' extradited to Poland

James Cox

Ten fugitives who "posed a risk to communities in Ireland" have been extradited to Poland.

Earlier today, gardaí from the Garda Extradition Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, surrendered nine men and one woman to Polish National Police at Baldonnell Aerodrome, Dublin 22.

All 10 were detained on foot of European arrest warrants either on Thursday or Friday. The European arrest warrants were issued by Polish authorities for offences ranging from assault, drug trafficking, theft, fraud and inciting prostitution in Poland.

The operation involved coordinated activity by gardaí from Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, local gardaí across a number of Garda stations in the Dublin region, the Irish Prison Service, and the Air Corps, Óglaigh na hÉireann.

Speaking today, Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen, of the Garda Extradition Unit, said: "This successful operation highlights strong international co-operation between An Garda Síochána and international partners resulting in the removal of fugitives who posed a risk to communities in Ireland.

"This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, The Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice."

More in this section

Dramatic drop in driving test 'no shows' in the last two years Dramatic drop in driving test 'no shows' in the last two years
Driver dragged woman beside car after she tried to get out when argument turned violent Driver dragged woman beside car after she tried to get out when argument turned violent
Cavan castle owner wins legal action against nearby agri-business plant expansion Cavan castle owner wins legal action against nearby agri-business plant expansion
dublingardaipolandan garda siochanafugitivesbaldonnell aerodromepolish national policedetective superintendent michael mullen
Dunnes company named as owner of huge empty shopping centre in Co Kilkenny

Dunnes company named as owner of huge empty shopping centre in Co Kilkenny

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more