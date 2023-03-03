Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 12:16

Domestic economy entered technical recession at end of last year

The measure for the Irish economy, known as Modified Domestic Demand, declined by 1.3 per cent in the fourth quarter.
Domestic economy entered technical recession at end of last year

Tomas Doherty

The domestic economy went into a technical recession in the final three months of last year, new figures show.

The latest release from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that the measure for the Irish economy, known as Modified Domestic Demand (MDD), declined by 1.3 per cent in the fourth quarter. That followed a drop of 1.1 per cent in MDD during the third quarter.

However, for the year as a whole, the domestic economy grew by 8.2 per cent.

CSO figures show GDP, the standard measure for economic growth, increased by 0.3 per cent in the final quarter of the year and 12.2 per cent for the whole of 2022.

The growth in the overall economy last year was driven by strong expansion in multinational dominated sectors.

GDP growth figures for Ireland are skewed by the outsized role that multinational firms play in the economy, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, which have continued to trade strongly despite the deteriorating international outlook.

Gross National Product (GNP) – a measure of economic activity that excludes the profits of multinationals – increased by 6.7 per cent in 2022, the CSO said.

More in this section

Dublin Airport drones 'could impact Biden visit' as Ryanair calls for Eamon Ryan to resign Dublin Airport drones 'could impact Biden visit' as Ryanair calls for Eamon Ryan to resign
Gardaí investigating after man struck by car in Lucan Gardaí investigating after man struck by car in Lucan
Couple lose appeal over sale of life assurance policy that excluded MS cover Couple lose appeal over sale of life assurance policy that excluded MS cover
csoeconomyrecessiongdpirelandmodified domestic demand
Pensioner receives suspended sentence for assault on census official

Pensioner receives suspended sentence for assault on census official

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more