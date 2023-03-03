Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 07:56

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The Covid-19 inquiry, upheaval in the pensions industry, and a Joe Biden visit to Ireland feature on Friday's papers
The Friday papers lead with the Covid-19 inquiry, upheaval in the pensions industry, and a visit to Ireland by Joe Biden.

The Irish Times reports that former HSE chief executive Paul Reid has warned against “revisionism” in the State’s inquiry into Covid-19.

Social media firms are assisting Munster Technological University in its efforts to stop confidential data from being widely published on the internet, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent says a major upheaval in the pensions industry means thousands of divorcees face the prospect of losing out on significant payouts.

The Minister for Justice has granted a controversial application by convicted killer Logan Jackson, moving him from Limerick Prison to a UK jail near his family, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star reveal that US president Joe Biden is planning a trip to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Police investigating the attempted murder of senior PSNI officer John Caldwell believe it was a joint operation by the New IRA and a loyalist drugs gang, the Belfast Telegraph claims.

The British papers are dominated by revelations from the public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and i report MI5 boss Ken McCallum issued an apology after the review into the May 2017 atrocity found it might have been prevented if MI5 had acted more swiftly on a piece of intelligence received in the months before.

The Guardian leads with “fury” from the families of the victims, while The Sun carries the headline: “22 Who Should Be Alive.”

Elsewhere, ministers and senior officials discussed the need to “get heavy” with the police over the enforcement of Covid lockdown regulations, according to the latest tranche of Matt Hancock’s leaked messages published by The Daily Telegraph.

Metro carries Matt Hancock calling the leaks a “massive betrayal and breach of trust”.

The Times reports the British prime minister has been urged to block Sue Gray, who led the so-called ‘partygate’ inquiry, from taking up a new job as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

The Daily Mail says Tory MPs have claimed the move is proof that the inquiry was a Labour “stitch-up”.

Boris Johnson has said Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal does not “take back control” from the EU, according to the Daily Express.

The Financial Times leads with the world’s largest building materials group opting to list in New York over London.

And the Daily Star says a health minister admitted the government discussed killing all of Britain’s cats in the early days of the pandemic.

