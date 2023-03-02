Drogheda driving test centre to close with immediate effect

Elaine Keogh

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) says it is in the process of contacting “the 2,717 customers who have applied for a driving test in Drogheda to advise that the temporary test centre is closing, and they are being asked to transfer their application to an alternative centre."

The centre had been based at Drogheda Town Football Club, Marian Park since February 2021 on a temporary basis, and catered for Category B (car/light van) tests.

The RSA said on Thursday: “It is with regret that the RSA is announcing that this temporary test centre will no longer be operational from 3rd March 2023, with the cessation of the lease.

“This centre was a temporary solution to deliver driving tests in Drogheda town and the surrounding region, while we searched for a more suitable location.”

With the search being unsuccessful to date, it sought to extend the lease but said it was unable to address concerns of local residents.

“The residents indicated recently saying that our proposals did not address their concerns about the impact on the community and that they were opposed to any extension. The RSA respects the views of the local residents and the integrity with which they have dealt with this issue.

“While we sought a centre in Drogheda to meet the demand locally, we must ensure that a centre does not in itself create unnecessary disruption for communities. That is why, on balance, we have decided to close the current temporary centre while we continue our search for a medium to long term solution. “

Dundalk and Navan are the nearest alternative locations and the RSA said applicants will not lose their place in the queue and instead will “slot into the queue relative to other candidates who have already applied to that centre.”

It said it continues to look for a suitable Drogheda site.