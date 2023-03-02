Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 12:36

Man dies in single car crash in Tipperary

The accident occurred at 3.15am at College Green, Thurles, Co Tipperary.
Sarah Slater

A man in his 20s died in a single car accident in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man was treated at the scene by paramedics, but was later pronounced dead.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

In a statement gardai said: “There were two other people in the car at the time but no other injuries have been reported.

“A technical examination of the scene is underway by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

gardaico tipperarycar crashfatal crash
