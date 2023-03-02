Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 12:15

Dublin pub once owned by Sean Quinn sells for €3.75m

The property, on Charlemont Street in Dublin 2, is situated in an established residential and commercial area and is close to both the Harcourt Street and Wexford Street entertainment areas and the city’s core central business district.
The Barge, a well-known pub located on the banks of Dublin's Grand Canal, has been sold for €3.75 million.

As reported by The Irish Times, the pub — once owned by former billionaire Sean Quinn — has been acquired by McCafferty's, a pub chain led by Donegal native Declan Boyle.

Selling agent CBRE, on behalf of liquidators IBRC, Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson of KPMG put the pub on the market last May.

The Charlemont Street area meanwhile has been transformed over recent years by the completion of Charlemont Square, a major urban mixed-use development. Located adjacent to The Barge, the scheme, which is anchored by online retail giant Amazon, includes some 355,000sq ft of offices, 280 apartments together with retail space.

The Barge comprises a part two-storey/part three-storey over-basement licensed premises fitted in traditional style. It trades over three floors and extends to 360sq m (3,875sq ft). The facade is a popular product placement site with advertising throughout the year.

John Hughes of CBRE represented the vendor, Quinn Hospitality Ireland Operations Limited.

