Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 11:02

Gorse fires acceptable when done properly, claims agriculture minister

The practice is banned from March 1st to September 1st to protect wildlife.
Michael Bolton

The Minister for Agriculture says gorse burning is acceptable but only when it's done appropriately.

Firefighters in Cork and Kerry were tackling large fires throughout February.

There has also been fires in parts of Leinster. Over the past four days fires have started on Mount Leinster and the Blackstairs mountains which straddle counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

Acting chief fire officer of Carlow Fire Services Liam Carroll said the fires are being started deliberately and putting lives at risk.

“These fires are being started deliberately, and I would appeal to people to stay away. Lives are being put at risk as we are being called away from our other work where we are needed.

Speaking on the gorse fires that have taken place in recent days, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said it is acceptable when done right.

"It's about appropriate land management, and obviously we have many measures in the acre scheme which we just announced yesterday for example, will make a significant contribution asap to how we address that.

"In small instances, it can be a measure in terms of making sure land doesn't lead to fire in other times of year which can be very damaging and very hard to control."

