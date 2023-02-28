Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 10:33

Former HSE chief Paul Reid named as chair of Citizen's Assembly on drug use

Paul Reid resigned from his role at the HSE, which he held during the Covid-19 pandemic, in early October.
Former HSE chief Paul Reid named as chair of Citizen's Assembly on drug use

Kenneth Fox

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has appointed Paul Reid as the independent chairperson of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use.

Mr Reid resigned from his role at the HSE, which he held during the Covid-19 pandemic, in early October.

Announcing the appointment, the Taoiseach said: "I am delighted that Paul Reid has agreed to chair the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use. Paul has vast leadership experience and a successful track record as the chief executive of the Health Services Executive and Fingal County Council.

"I am confident he will be an excellent choice as Chairperson of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use.”

The Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use was established following resolutions in Dáil and Seanad Éireann in late February.

The terms of reference call on the Citizens’ Assembly to examine and make recommendations on the legislative, policy and operational changes the State could make to significantly reduce the harmful impacts of illicit drugs on individuals, families, communities and wider society.

The Citizens’ Assembly will consist of 100 members, including the independent Chairperson and 99 members of the general public, who will be chosen through a random selection process.

Over the coming week, 20,000 households around Ireland will receive letters from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar inviting someone from the household to apply to join the Citizens’ Assembly.

From the applications received, the final 99 members will be chosen based on their age profile, gender and location.

The first meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly is scheduled to take place on April 14th, and it is due to complete its work and submit its report to the Houses of the Oireachtas by the end of the year.

Commenting on his appointment, Paul Reid said: “I am delighted to have been appointed by the Taoiseach as Chairperson of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use. The problems associated with drugs use in Ireland affect us all, directly or indirectly.

"Previous Assemblies have shown that members of the general public have an important contribution to make to tackling complex societal problems, and I expect that the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use will be no different.

"A campaign to select members of the public to join the Citizens’ Assembly will begin this week. I look forward to working with my fellow members of the Citizens’ Assembly over the coming months.”

More in this section

Windsor Framework: Sunak seeks to sell ‘breakthrough’ deal after EU-UK agreement Windsor Framework: Sunak seeks to sell ‘breakthrough’ deal after EU-UK agreement
Time for politicians to return to Stormont following UK-EU agreement – O’Neill Time for politicians to return to Stormont following UK-EU agreement – O’Neill
New Nike store to open in Dundrum Town Centre this summer New Nike store to open in Dundrum Town Centre this summer
paul reidirelanddrug usecitizens' assemblychairperson
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more