Former HSE chief Paul Reid named as chair of Citizen's Assembly on drug use

Kenneth Fox

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has appointed Paul Reid as the independent chairperson of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use.

Mr Reid resigned from his role at the HSE, which he held during the Covid-19 pandemic, in early October.

Announcing the appointment, the Taoiseach said: "I am delighted that Paul Reid has agreed to chair the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use. Paul has vast leadership experience and a successful track record as the chief executive of the Health Services Executive and Fingal County Council.

"I am confident he will be an excellent choice as Chairperson of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use.”

The Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use was established following resolutions in Dáil and Seanad Éireann in late February.

The terms of reference call on the Citizens’ Assembly to examine and make recommendations on the legislative, policy and operational changes the State could make to significantly reduce the harmful impacts of illicit drugs on individuals, families, communities and wider society.

The Citizens’ Assembly will consist of 100 members, including the independent Chairperson and 99 members of the general public, who will be chosen through a random selection process.

Over the coming week, 20,000 households around Ireland will receive letters from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar inviting someone from the household to apply to join the Citizens’ Assembly.

From the applications received, the final 99 members will be chosen based on their age profile, gender and location.

The first meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly is scheduled to take place on April 14th, and it is due to complete its work and submit its report to the Houses of the Oireachtas by the end of the year.

Commenting on his appointment, Paul Reid said: “I am delighted to have been appointed by the Taoiseach as Chairperson of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use. The problems associated with drugs use in Ireland affect us all, directly or indirectly.

"Previous Assemblies have shown that members of the general public have an important contribution to make to tackling complex societal problems, and I expect that the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use will be no different.

"A campaign to select members of the public to join the Citizens’ Assembly will begin this week. I look forward to working with my fellow members of the Citizens’ Assembly over the coming months.”