Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 18:53

'Unprecedented' demand as nearly all Dublin hotel rooms sold out for Patrick's Day

Rooms across the city "are almost totally sold out during this period," according to the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF)
James Cox

Dublin's hotels and guest houses are experiencing "unprecedented" demand with nearly all 22,000 rooms in the city sold out for St Patrick's Day.

Rooms across the city "are almost totally sold out during this period," according to the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF).

An IHF spokesperson told BreakingNews.ie: "Dublin is experiencing an unprecedented level of demand for St Patricks Day and the c.22,000 hotel and guesthouse accommodation rooms across the city are almost totally sold out during this period. Visitors staying in hotels on these dates will have booked their accommodation weeks if not months in advance, and these rooms would have been sold at much lower rates than any last minute, last availability rates.

"Understandably the low level of availability of rooms will impact decisions made by visitors, and some people may decide to stay further out from the city centre. We would encourage people who have yet to book to also consider contacting hotels directly where there may be better value available than via booking engines."

It comes as concerns are raised about the high cost of any remaining rooms for the weekend.

One city centre hotel is charging €1,900 for three nights.

Eoghan O'Mara Walsh, from the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, said this could damage Ireland's international reputation.

Mr O'Mara Walsh told Newstalk: "We're never going to be the cheapest destination, particularly in the current climate, but we can't charge excessive prices. I think that will damage the industry, and it will be bad for the reputation of the sector... as I say, Dublin still offers value for money."

