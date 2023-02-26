Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 14:45

'No decision made' on extending eviction ban – Humphreys

The Minister for Social Protection said a decision will be made in the coming weeks
'No decision made' on extending eviction ban – Humphreys

Rebecca Black, PA

The Government has not made a decision yet on extending the eviction ban, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has said.

A new record high number of homeless people in the State last week prompted calls for the eviction ban to be extended to the end of the year,

There were 11,754 homeless people in January, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, which includes 8,323 adults and 3,431 children.

The figures is up from the 11,632 people recorded in emergency accommodation in December.

This excludes rough sleepers and people turned away due to lack of capacity.

It marks another new peak of homelessness, and comes despite a temporary eviction ban being in place since November which is due to run out at the end of March.

Ms Humphreys said the Government has not yet decided whether to extend the eviction ban, stating it had been meant to reduce homelessness, but “hasn’t worked”.

She told RTÉ’s The Week In Politics programme it is concerning to see the numbers in emergency accommodation rising, but said there are more going out of emergency accommodation “than ever before”.

“Government hasn’t made a decision yet on the eviction ban, and Minister [for Housing Darragh] O’Brien is consulting with the Attorney General, and it is his plan to bring a proposal to cabinet in the next number of weeks,” she said.

“But I think the issue here, and it always has been the issue, is supply, and it’s encouraging to see that in 2022, we have almost 30,000 new houses on stream, and that’s a 45 per cent increase on the previous year.”

She added: “It’s about finding the balance to support the renters, but also the stop the landlords from leaving the market.

“So again, we have to go back to the core issues which is increasing the supply of houses.”

Sinn Féin TD Eoin O’Broin said the ban on evictions was introduced in October when the majority of local authorities had no emergency accommodation left.

He said extending the ban is not a solution, but would give the Government breathing space to increase the supply of much-needed affordable and social homes.

“Government must use that time to take the emergency action needed to address this crisis,” he said.

More in this section

A peek inside the historic home of Beamish family in Dublin A peek inside the historic home of Beamish family in Dublin
Crowds gather in Omagh to demand end to violence after police officer’s shooting Crowds gather in Omagh to demand end to violence after police officer’s shooting
Holly Cairns expected to become next leader of Social Democrats Holly Cairns expected to become next leader of Social Democrats
housinghomelesseviction banheather humphreysminister for social protectionrental market
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more