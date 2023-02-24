Almost 400 asylum-seekers in Kerry facing move as accommodation reverts to tourism sector

Anne Lucey

Just under 400 Direct Provision residents, including 20 families, at Hotel Killarney in Co Kerry have been formally told their accommodation is to return to revert to being tourist accommodation at the end of March.

The residents were informed by the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS), however, they were not informed as to where they are to be accommodated and whether they are being moved from Killarney.

Formal notice of the residents having to leave the hotel was sent by the Department of Integration on Thursday.

Hotel Killarney, which has been at the centre of controversy regarding the housing of international protection applicants, had signalled since January its intention to return to providing tourist accommodation.

The hotel was at the centre of controversy last autumn after Ukrainian refugees were moved out to make way for international protection applicants. Most of the Ukrainian families have since been accommodated locally in hotels hosting Ukrainian refugees.

Informed sources say the three other Direct Provision centres in Killarney are now full. One centre, near Hotel Killarney - Atlas House - which accommodates around 100 international protection applicants, is accommodating a number of people who have been granted refugee status.

Those successful applicants cannot move out of the Direct Provision centre because there is no accommodation available in Killarney, the source said.

IPAS and the Department of Integration has been contacted for comment.