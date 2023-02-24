Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 13:29

Man accused of Natalie McNally murder remanded back in custody

Stephen McCullagh is due to appear again via video link on March 24th.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha and Rebecca Black, PA

The man accused of the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh has been remanded in custody for a further four weeks.

Ms McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18th.

Stephen McCullagh (32), from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, was previously arrested on December 19th but released and initially ruled out as a suspect.

He was rearrested on January 31st.

Appearing before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday via video link, the case was adjourned for a further four weeks.

McCullagh is due to appear again via video link on the morning of Friday, March 24th.

At a remand hearing at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, a judge was told that McCullagh staged a live broadcast on YouTube on the night of the murder, with footage appearing to show him playing the video game Grand Theft Auto for six hours.

The court heard that McCullagh had been ruled out as a suspect on the basis of the alleged livestream alibi.

A senior detective told the court that extensive technical examination of his devices by cyber experts indicated the footage was pre-recorded and played out as if it was live.

The court also heard that while McCullagh denies involvement in Ms McNally’s murder, he conceded in a statement to police that the purported livestream was pre-recorded days earlier.

The judge denied McCullagh bail during the hearing on February 3rd.

