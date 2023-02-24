Funeral of Bishop David O'Connell to take place in Los Angeles next week

David O'Connell, the Cork-born bishop who was shot dead in Los Angeles last Saturday, will be laid to rest next week.

The Irish Times reports that Bishop O'Connell's family is preparing to travel to the United States for the funeral, which is expected to see thousands of people pay their final respects.

The funeral mass will take place at the Cathedral of the Angels at 11am on Friday.

Bishop O’Connell is survived by his younger brother, Kieran and his wife Paula, who live near the family home at Casey’s Cross, as well as by Kieran’s adult children, David, Aoise, Chloe and Brian and his late brother Don’s adult children, Orla and Ciara.

Bishop O’Connell (69) was fatally shot in the bedroom of his home in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Prosecutors have charged a man with his killing in a crime that has stunned Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities.

The suspect, Carlos Medina, is the husband of the bishop's housekeeper. Medina had done work at the bishop’s home and was arrested Monday by a Swat (Special Weapons and Tactics) team.

LA County District Attorney George Gascon said on Wednesday that Medina is charged with one count of murder with a special allegation that he personally used a firearm.

Medina faces 35 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon. It was unknown whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. - Additional reporting AP