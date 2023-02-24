Jack and Emily most popular baby names in Ireland last year

Muireann Duffy

Jack remains the most popular name for baby boys while Emily has taken the top spot for girls in 2022.

Jack has been the most popular name for boys since 2017, but Emily has displaced Fiadh – 2021's most popular girl's name – jumping two spots.

Data from the Central Statistics Office shows Noah, James, Rían and Charlie were the other most poplar names for boys, and Grace, Fiadh, Sophie and Lily made up the remainder of the top five for girls.

During 2022, there were 8,982 distinct new-born names registered, with Murphy being the most common surname for babies last year.

Hailey, Phoebe, Ayda and Éala were new entrants to the top 100 girl's names, while Blake and Cody made their way into the boy's top 100.

Looking back 50 years ago to 1972, Mary was the top girl's name (now ranked at 87th) and John was the most common boy's name (now 36th).