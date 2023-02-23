Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 16:03

No bail for man arrested over possessing loaded ‘ready for use’ revolver

The offences allegedly occurred on Tuesday at a waste ground beside Labre Park. He was one of two men arrested during the investigation
Tom Tuite

A father of five arrested for possessing a “ready for use” loaded revolver while engaged in suspected drug transactions in Dublin has been refused bail.

Myles Flynn, 38, of Labre Park, Kylemore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, was charged with unlawfully possessing a Harrington Richardson revolver and four rounds of ammunition, and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The offences allegedly occurred on Tuesday at a waste ground beside Labre Park. He was one of two men arrested during the investigation.

He made no reply to the charges and faced objections to bail when he appeared before Judge Paula Murphy on Thursday at Dublin District Court.

Garda Brendan Murphy told the court that the accused was allegedly involved in suspected drug transactions.

He alleged the accused attempted to flee, but gardaí intercepted him.

Ready for use

The garda said that when the gun was recovered, it had “four rounds inside the chamber, and it was, I suppose, ready for use”.

Questioned by defence solicitor Amanda Connolly, he said a ballistics report described it as “a fully functioning weapon in good condition”.

The solicitor pleaded for bail and asked the judge to note her client’s family ties to the jurisdiction. His wife and relatives had come to the hearing offering €2,000 bail money.

Ms Connolly said that would ensure Mr Flynn turned up for his trial and adhered to strict bail conditions.

The solicitor also suggested he could stay out of certain areas.

She said her client had the presumption of innocence, and refusing bail would mean a lengthy period on remand in custody awaiting trial in the Circuit Court.

Mr Flynn, dressed in blue jeans, runners and a black jacket, did not address the court and is yet to indicate a plea.

Judge Murphy granted legal aid subject to a statement of means being furnished but refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

