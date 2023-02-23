CSO figures: Employment up 2.7% by end of 2022

Michael Bolton

New figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that employment has increased by 2.7 per cent in the fourth quarter in 2022.

This brings the number of people in the workforce to 2.5 million in Ireland, with full time employment up 65,200 (+3.3 per cent) year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

The unemployment rate among those aged 15–24 years (the youth unemployment rate) was 9.1 per cent in Q4 2022, down from 10.2 per cent in Q4 2021.

The sector that saw the biggest increase in employment is the Administrative & Support Service Activities sector, which increased by 14,500 or 15.2 per cent in the year to Q4 2022.

While the sector that saw the biggest fall in employment was the Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing sector, which decreased by 6,100 or -5.7 per cent.

Speaking on the figures, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney was hugely encouraged by the figures given the challenges the economy has faced during the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“More people are employed in Ireland now than ever before. The unemployment rate in January also stands at 4.4 per cent.

"That is incredible given where we were a couple of years ago, with the pandemic and Brexit, and the current challenges we are facing with Putin’s war and inflation. It is a testament to the hard work and remarkable resilience of Irish enterprise.

“I know these results don’t tell the lived experience for all businesses and workers. Some businesses are still struggling, especially with increased costs, and we will continue to help through our support schemes.

"Staff and their families will also be affected by the recent announcements of down-sizing in certain tech companies with a presence in Ireland.

"We will assist any employees affected as they seek alternative employment or other opportunities.

“At Government level we are focussed on competitiveness and ensuring that Ireland is the best place in Europe in which to invest and grow for the future. We are acting on energy, skills, housing, access to water services, and planning. We have never taken our economic prosperity for granted."