Gary Gannon rules himself out of Social Democrats leadership race

Olivia Kelleher

Dublin Central Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon has ruled himself out of the Social Democrats leadership race.

This follows the announcement on Wednesday that co-leaders of the party Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall would be stepping down.

Ms Shortall said the pair had decided the time was right to "hand the leadership reins" to another Social Democrats TD.

She confirmed they are staying involved in politics and plan to stand as candidates in the next general election.

In an interview with Today with Claire Byrne, Deputy Gannon said he planned to show "leadership within the party" but did not intend to put his hat in the ring.

"Thinking about where my skills and attributes are best placed. I am somebody that likes to forge a culture within any team I am part of. Obviously this is something that happened quickly. I just thought that where my skills would be best placed is building the organisation."

Generational politician

He denied newspaper reports that his intention was to come out today and back Deputy Holly Cairns for the job. However, he described Deputy Cairns as a "generational politician."

"She appeals to a multitude of different demographics and age groups. I think she is absolutely fabulous. The same could be said for Cian (O'Callaghan) whom I know for a long time and for Jen (Whitmore) so I am going to wait until everyone lays out their stall to make a decision.

"We are blessed with talent in the Social Democrats. They are incredible TD's with different strengths and different characteristics.

"They are not only colleagues but friends.

"We found this out on Tuesday. Jen, Cian and Holly have to consider, talk to their families and make that decision over the weekend. I am really excited over the next phase."

Wicklow TD Whitmore has said she is still considering her position in relation to putting her name in the mix for the leadership of the party.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, on RTE Radio 1, Deputy Whitmore said that the stepping down of the co-leaders of the party Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy had come "out of the blue."

" It was a big day of emotions. At the moment I am going to take some time to think it (a leadership bid) through. I need to talk to my family and to my team. So I haven't made a decision as of yet

"I am going to need some time to process what has happened."

Deputy Whitmore indicated that she wasn't opposed to seeing another co leadership situation within the party as the Social Democrats "works really well together as a team."

"You know the four TD's and the two leaders. We really came together after the election. So I think whatever happens, and who ever goes for it that will continue. We all have very different strengths. And I think all those strengths work very well together.

"To be honest we do have to think all of this through. We are going to have discussions over the next few days. Each of us individually will have to think what we want to do and what is the best way to do it.

"My head is so full of all the different permutations at the moment. So I need to clear all that through and get some structure on those.

"I imagine it will be the same for all those other TD's."