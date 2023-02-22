Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 12:12

Retired Air Corps Lieutenant Colonel calls drone disruption at Dublin Airport "incredibly selfish"

Drone activity at the airport has caused disruption to hundreds of passengers in recent weeks, with flights suspended on Tuesday evening after drone activity in the area
Retired Air Corps Lieutenant Colonel calls drone disruption at Dublin Airport "incredibly selfish"

Olivia Kelleher

A former Air Corps Lieutenant Colonel has called the drone disruption at Dublin Airport "dangerous and "expensive".

Drone activity at the airport has caused disruption to hundreds of passengers in recent weeks, with flights suspended on Tuesday evening after drone activity in the area.

It is illegal to fly a drone within five kilometres of an airport, with Eamon Ryan set to meet the DAA on the issue.

Microwave radiation

Kevin Byrne, Retired Air Corps Lieutenant Colonel and Airport Security and Safety Auditor, has called for a rifle that fires microwave radiation to knock down the drones.

"It is very disruptive and very expensive and very dangerous. Someone decided to go to the airport. It is a huge perimeter because the second runway has extended the area under which the airport has responsibility.

"But they parked up somewhere, took out their drone after dark and flew it on the operational side of the airport. And I have to praise the staff that spotted that because these things are not that big.

"The diversions cost between €8,000 and €10,000 minimum, and it is quite difficult too for passengers left on the ground and those who can't get down.

"It is incredibly selfish. I don't know why these people do it. It is very unsafe, it is very dangerous, and it should be nipped in the bud.

"The best and most likely solution is a type of rifle that fires a microwave radiation. Those who sell it say that that goes up to two kilometres, will not damage any other infrastructure or radiation type things like radar and will disrupt the signal received by the drone from the pilot.

"It will knock the drone down and remove immediately the threat to your air operation. "



More in this section

Stephen Silver said Garda Colm Horkan would not be dead if he had 'stayed in the car' Stephen Silver said Garda Colm Horkan would not be dead if he had 'stayed in the car'
No academic advantage to attending single-sex schools, research suggests No academic advantage to attending single-sex schools, research suggests
Ryan says there is no 'cast-iron mechanism' to deal with airport drone disruption Ryan says there is no 'cast-iron mechanism' to deal with airport drone disruption
eamon ryandublin airportdaadronesair corps
Judge says 12-year-old boy's life destroyed because "he not being educated"

Judge says 12-year-old boy's life destroyed because "he not being educated"

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more