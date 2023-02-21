Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 09:02

Ministers set to sign off on spring cost-of-living measures

The total cost of social protection measures is over €400 million.
Ministers set to sign off on spring cost-of-living measures

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The Government is expected to sign off a spring cost-of-living package which is set to include a series of lump sums to help welfare recipients.

A €100 payment to those getting Child Benefit is expected as part of the measures.

Senior ministers gathered on Monday evening to finalise the plans before formal sign-off when cabinet meets on Tuesday morning.

It comes as a number of one-off measures introduced alongside Budget 2023 are due to expire at the end of the month.

These include the energy credit scheme for households, with the final 200-euro payment due in March, the reduced 9 per cent VAT rate for hospitality, as well as electricity and gas bills, and the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

Cost of living crisis
Fuel tanks in Dublin port (Niall Carson/PA)

Reduced excise duty on fuel has also been in place, with a 21-cent reduction per litre of petrol, 16 cents per litre of diesel and 5.4 cents per litre of marked gas oil due to fall away at the end of February.

It is understood that one-off €200 lump sums will be given to pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, widows and lone parents.

A 100-euro sum is also expected to be given to Child Benefit recipients, and there will be 100 euro extra added to the school clothing and footwear allowance.

The total cost of social protection measures is over €400 million.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys indicated that the steps announced this week would be “considerably less” than the €4.1 billion worth of cost-of-living measures unveiled as part of the budgetary package in September.

She indicated that “older people, people with disabilities, carers and working families with children” would be prioritised for targeted support.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said previously that pensioners and those receiving welfare payments would benefit from the package, while Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the coalition had seen research that indicates lone parents are particularly vulnerable to higher energy bills.



More in this section

Limerick man jailed for repeated sexual abuse of partner's young daughter Limerick man jailed for repeated sexual abuse of partner's young daughter
M50 toll dodgers: Judge concerned over high number of ‘no show’ defendants M50 toll dodgers: Judge concerned over high number of ‘no show’ defendants
Garda hit with missile and patrol cars damaged during incident in west Dublin Garda hit with missile and patrol cars damaged during incident in west Dublin
social protectioninflationirelandminister heather humphreyswelfarecost of living
Two men arrested in Dublin after seizure of cannabis worth €2.4 million

Two men arrested in Dublin after seizure of cannabis worth €2.4 million

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more