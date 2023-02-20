Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 10:43

Ireland set for cold snap in coming days

Tuesday night will see wintery showers and icy patches on roads as overnight temperatures are set to drop to 0 degrees
Ireland set for cold snap in coming days

Michael Bolton

Temperatures are set to drop in Ireland from Tuesday onwards with the possibility of some wintery showers.

For Monday and Tuesday, temperatures across the country are set to reach as high as 14 degrees in some places.

Expect to see some brief sunny spells along with some light showers throughout the next 48 hours, with moderate south to southwest winds.

However, from Tuesday night onwards, temperatures are set to fall with the possibility of wintery showers, and icy patches on roads, as overnight temperatures are set to drop to 0 degrees.

Wednesday will see the cold spell continue, with a cold and dry day expected as wintery showers possible in Western and Northwestern coasts.

Temperatures on Wednesday night could drop as low as -1 degrees.

While temperatures are set to increase to as high as 11 degrees on Friday, expect moderate winds across the day coming into the weekend.

This change in weather comes as speculation was rising of a return of the Beat from the East that saw huge amounts of snow bring the country to a standstill in 2018.

However, Alan O'Reiley from Carlow weather has claimed it's too early in the year for this to happen, if it does at all.

"The sudden stratospheric warming weather event wouldn't impact our weather yet, so it will be another 10 t0 14 days before we see any impact from that.

"This is just normal February weather really where we can see much cooler temperatures. Keeping a close eye as we head into the end of the month and the start of March to see if we do see any impact from the sudden stratospheric warming."



More in this section

Cork-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles Cork-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles
Rabbitte limiting public appearances after bag of excrement thrown at her Rabbitte limiting public appearances after bag of excrement thrown at her
Tánaiste to discuss EU support for Ukraine during Brussels meeting Tánaiste to discuss EU support for Ukraine during Brussels meeting
weathersnowfrostbeast from the east
Teenager (17) sentenced to life for murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj

Teenager (17) sentenced to life for murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more