Ireland set for cold snap in coming days

Temperatures are set to drop in Ireland from Tuesday onwards with the possibility of some wintery showers.

For Monday and Tuesday, temperatures across the country are set to reach as high as 14 degrees in some places.

Expect to see some brief sunny spells along with some light showers throughout the next 48 hours, with moderate south to southwest winds.

However, from Tuesday night onwards, temperatures are set to fall with the possibility of wintery showers, and icy patches on roads, as overnight temperatures are set to drop to 0 degrees.

Wednesday will see the cold spell continue, with a cold and dry day expected as wintery showers possible in Western and Northwestern coasts.

Temperatures on Wednesday night could drop as low as -1 degrees.

While temperatures are set to increase to as high as 11 degrees on Friday, expect moderate winds across the day coming into the weekend.

This change in weather comes as speculation was rising of a return of the Beat from the East that saw huge amounts of snow bring the country to a standstill in 2018.

However, Alan O'Reiley from Carlow weather has claimed it's too early in the year for this to happen, if it does at all.

"The sudden stratospheric warming weather event wouldn't impact our weather yet, so it will be another 10 t0 14 days before we see any impact from that.

"This is just normal February weather really where we can see much cooler temperatures. Keeping a close eye as we head into the end of the month and the start of March to see if we do see any impact from the sudden stratospheric warming."