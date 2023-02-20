Tánaiste to discuss EU support for Ukraine during Brussels meeting

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will discuss the EU’s support for Ukraine when he attends a meeting of the EU's foreign affairs council in Brussels.

In the week of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, the council will meet the foreign minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss a new sanctions package.

Ministers will also discuss climate and energy diplomacy and consider the EU’s response to developments in Afghanistan and Iran.

Mr Martin said: “The council’s discussion is particularly important, given it takes place in the week of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s barbaric, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s defence of its sovereignty and our common values has been remarkable.

“The EU’s support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people remains unwavering, and we will continue to work together to push back against Russia’s aggression.”

Regarding Afghanistan, Mr Martin said: “The ongoing assault by the Taliban on the human rights of Afghan people, particularly women and girls, is reprehensible.

“Our discussion will be an important opportunity to discuss the role that the EU can play to support the people of Afghanistan, uphold the rights of women, girls and minorities, and provide life-saving humanitarian relief, given the dire situation in the country.”

The Tánaiste said he was also deeply concerned by developments in Iran.

“Ireland continues to be fully part of the united EU response to these developments and at our meeting we will discuss further sanctions on those responsible for grave human rights violations,” he said.