Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 09:35

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

All the stories from the day's national papers
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Housing and healthcare are some of the topics covered on Sunday's front pages.

The Business Post reports on warning that the housing crisis 'risks economic growth', alongside a piece on Government plans to expand energy supports for businesses.

The Irish Sunday Mirror reads: 'Quiz bank on DJ Carey's €9.5m debt', while the paper also carries an image of former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu after he was found dead following the earthquake in Turkey last week.

The Irish Mail on Sunday claims an 'age limit on mental health medicines is illegal', while the Sunday Independent's lead headline reads: 'Former GAA star hit Denis O'Brien for money'.

In Britain, the latest on Brexit and Britain's Prince Andrew's housing situation are splashed across the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Telegraph and The Observer report Boris Johnson has involved himself in British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s attempts to break the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Independent covers NHS data showing the backlog for surgery for children has risen by almost 50 per cent in two years, with more than 350,000 in need of urgent operations.

A general calls on British chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Sunday Express to provide the ministry of defence with £3 billion to make the Armed Forces fighting fit.

A dissident Iranian TV channel has been forced to stop broadcasting from its British headquarters after police warned it could not protect UK staff from Tehran-backed assassins or kidnappers, according to The Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, The Sun on Sunday and The Mail on Sunday claim Andrew fears his brother Charles is trying to force him out of his £30 million Windsor home by cutting his annual grant.

Sexual abuse survivors criticise ITN Productions in Sunday People for an upcoming show about newly freed paedophile Gary Glitter, saying it will trigger horrific memories.

Katie Price describes her family’s pain to the Sunday Mirror after Metropolitan Police officers allegedly mocked her disabled son Harvey on WhatsApp.

And Daily Star Sunday says HR bosses are reporting a sudden rise in extra-terrestrial excuses, with staff blaming absences on alien abduction.



More in this section

Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal
NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed
Boris Johnson deals blow to Rishi Sunak’s bid to reach protocol agreement Boris Johnson deals blow to Rishi Sunak’s bid to reach protocol agreement
irish examinerthe irish timespresssunday independenteditionsbusiness postthe independentirish daily stardaily star sundaysunday expresssunday mirrorsunday peoplethe mail on sundaythe observerthe sunday telegraphthe sunday timessunday papersirish daily mirrorirish daily mailthe sun on sunday
Northern Ireland Protocol deal 'by no means done', Sunak says

Northern Ireland Protocol deal 'by no means done', Sunak says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more