Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 11:59

Police attend 'security alert' in Derry

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the Corrody Road area
Police attend 'security alert' in Derry

Police in the North are at the scene of a security alert in Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed in a tweet that officers "are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Corrody Road area of Derry".

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area, with diversions in place.

"An update will be provided in due course," the statement from the PSNI added.



More in this section

NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed
Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí
Addict who chained victim to steering wheel of abandoned car over alleged drug debt is jailed Addict who chained victim to steering wheel of abandoned car over alleged drug debt is jailed
policenorthern irelandderrypsnisecurity alert
Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal

Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more