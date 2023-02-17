Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 17:15

NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed

67 new or enhanced bus services have been proposed as part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan.
NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed

Michael Bolton

The National Transport Authority says that new bus routes will "open up the country" for people living in rural areas.

67 new or enhanced bus services have been proposed as part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, with the NTA appealing for drivers.

Speaking at the launch in Tullamore this morning, the NTA CEO urged anyone interested in being a bus driver to get in touch.

Anne Graham added that regular trips in rural areas of the country will become more commonplace this year.

"What we are trying to do at the moment is set a minimal standard of service, right across the country, to connect local communities to their village's and local towns, of at least three return services a day, seven days a week.

"That opens up lots of opportunities, not to just that kind of travel, but to connect the more regional services, bus and rail services.

"It just opens up the country for people to use services at quite a low cost."

Ms Graham said the funding has been key to connecting local towns and villages as part of their long-term project.

However, the biggest challenge the NTA current;y face is recruiting drivers.

As part of the new routes that were announced, the NTA CEO is appealing for anyone who is interested in becoming a bus driver to apply for a position.

"It's part of the five-year connecting Ireland programme. We did start last year, and in or around 10 per cent of services that currently operate by local link are new and enhanced services.

"The work is there, and we would like to appeal to anyone who is considering being part of a public service like this, offering a service to their local community, to consider being a bus driver.

"If you see 67 new and enhanced services, there's at least two or three involved in those services, depending on what the service is."



More in this section

Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí
Man (25) who held drugs and money to pay off debt jailed Man (25) who held drugs and money to pay off debt jailed
Varadkar ‘quietly confident’ that protocol deal can be reached within weeks Varadkar ‘quietly confident’ that protocol deal can be reached within weeks
department of transportnational transport authorityanne grahambus eireannconnecting ireland rural mobility plan
Addict who chained victim to steering wheel of abandoned car over alleged drug debt is jailed

Addict who chained victim to steering wheel of abandoned car over alleged drug debt is jailed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more