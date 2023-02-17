Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 15:44

Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí

Members connected to the Garda Extradition Unit and Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation carried out the hand-over at Baldonnell Aerodrome in Dublin. 
Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí

Fiachra Gallagher

Four men were surrendered to Polish national police by An Garda Síochána on Friday.

Members connected to the Garda Extradition Unit and Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation carried out the hand-over at Baldonnel Aerodrome in Dublin.

The men, all aged in their 40s, had previously been the subject of European Arrest Warrants issued by Polish authorities, gardaí said.

Speaking on Friday, Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen, of the Garda Extradition Unit, said the operation highlighted the "strong international co-operation" between the force and internation partners, "resulting in the removal of fugitives who posed a risk to communities in Ireland".

"This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, The Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice," he said.



an garda siochanaeuropean arrest warrantdet supt michael mullen
