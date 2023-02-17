Lidl launches new initiative aimed at preventing food waste

Fiachra Gallagher

Lidl have launched a new initiative aimed at preventing more than 950,000kg food waste per year.

Stores across the country will now offer 'Waste Not' boxes, priced at €3, containing at least 5kg of mixed fruit and vegetables.

Produce from multipacks that have suffered some damage but remain in good, sellable condition will be salvaged and included in the new 'Waste Not' boxes.

In September 2022, Lidl Ireland tested appetite for the boxes in trial across seven stores in Ireland. During the trial, more than 3,700 were sold, saving an estimated 18,500kg of food waste.

Boxes will be available to customers daily until stocks last every day, at which point, any leftover boxes are given to local causes through Lidl’s surplus food redistribution partnership with FoodCloud.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth welcomed the new initiative.

"Ireland generated over 770,000 tonnes of food waste in 2020 with vegetables the most wasted food type in supermarkets, followed by fruit.

"I welcome this initiative from Lidl Ireland and look forward to seeing reduction in good fruit and vegetables going to waste," Mr Smyth said.

Robert Ryan, Chief Operating Officer at Lidl Ireland Robert Ryan said he hoped the new iniative will "help our customers with healthier eating habits" as well as offering an opportunity for people to be "savvier" while shopping at stores.

"It is a win-win for all," he said.

Lidl Ireland has been working with FoodCloud since 2017 and through this partnership has redistributed the equivalent of over 3.5 million meals to charities across Ireland.