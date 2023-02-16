Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 15:55

Former GAA star reportedly sought bailout help from Irish-American

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is investigating whether the retired player deceived friends and business associates into lending him money for medical and other bills
Former GAA star reportedly sought bailout help from Irish-American

A former GAA star accused of taking large sums of money from people, which have since become the subject of complaints to gardaí, reportedly contacted a prominent Irish American figure last month seeking help in repaying debts.

The Irish Times reports the former player at the centre of fraud allegations, who is not being named for legal reasons, cold-called the Irish-American seeking the names of wealthy people with connections to his home county who might help him resolve his financial difficulties.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is investigating whether the retired player deceived friends and business associates into lending him money for medical and other bills, The Irish Times has reported.

Detectives from the bureau last December visited a premises where the player was staying and carried out a search, taking away some items for examination.

Soon after those searches the GAA star went to gardaí, presenting himself for interview though he was not under arrest. He addressed questions gardaí put to him about their inquiry into the allegations made about him.



More in this section

Male pedestrian dies in hospital after Waterford car crash Male pedestrian dies in hospital after Waterford car crash
Major injury blow for Ireland with Tadhg Beirne sidelined by ankle issue Major injury blow for Ireland with Tadhg Beirne sidelined by ankle issue
Four charged after discovery of major drugs-mixing facility in Dublin Four charged after discovery of major drugs-mixing facility in Dublin
gaagarda national economic crime bureaualleged fraudretired player
Dart collision avoided by five seconds during Storm Barra, investigation finds

Dart collision avoided by five seconds during Storm Barra, investigation finds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more