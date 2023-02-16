Former GAA star reportedly sought bailout help from Irish-American

A former GAA star accused of taking large sums of money from people, which have since become the subject of complaints to gardaí, reportedly contacted a prominent Irish American figure last month seeking help in repaying debts.

The Irish Times reports the former player at the centre of fraud allegations, who is not being named for legal reasons, cold-called the Irish-American seeking the names of wealthy people with connections to his home county who might help him resolve his financial difficulties.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is investigating whether the retired player deceived friends and business associates into lending him money for medical and other bills, The Irish Times has reported.

Detectives from the bureau last December visited a premises where the player was staying and carried out a search, taking away some items for examination.

Soon after those searches the GAA star went to gardaí, presenting himself for interview though he was not under arrest. He addressed questions gardaí put to him about their inquiry into the allegations made about him.