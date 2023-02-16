Defence Forces charity warns of increasing homelessness among veterans

Vivienne Clarke

The head of a Defence Forces charity has told of the growing numbers of former military personnel seeking assistance due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Cormac Kirwan, chief executive of the Organisation for National Ex-Service Personnel (ONE), told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that it costs €1.1 million a year to operate the service, of which €500,000 comes in the form of State aid. ONE has to raise the remaining €600,000 from the public.

ONE supports homeless veterans who have fallen on hard times and those who find it difficult to adjust to civilian life. It operates four homes in Ireland – in Dublin, Letterkenny, Athlone and Cobh. The home in Dublin aims to “turn around” residents in three years.

Last year five residents moved to independent living accommodation provided by Dublin City Council. A fifth home will open in Cork city at the end of this year with plans for further homes in Limerick, Kildare and Galway “to meet the demand of struggling veterans that are within that homeless space.”

Veterans experienced issues like depression, anxiety, PTSD, said Mr Kirwan. But they also faced financial challenges because of the cost of living, and in some cases as a result of marital breakdown. “So for an organisation, our responsibility, our challenge is to provide the support to veterans that are struggling.”

While ONE’s residents in the Dublin home tended to move on within three years, residents outside Dublin tended to be institutionalised and they did not have independent skills, he said.

“We don't move anybody on until they're ready to move on. And we work in consultation with whichever local authority the home would be located within.

“Our numbers have grown continuously since I took over in February [2022], they are certainly rising in one direction. The cost of living would be, I suppose, the greatest impact in the Dublin region.”

The charity unveiled a collection of bespoke camouflage streetwear on Thursday morning, designed to highlight the reality of homelessness that veterans face when they leave service. Labelled the Hope Couture collection, the clothing line can be seen at 55 Grafton Street in central Dublin.

The campaign encourages the public to donate to ONE by scanning QR-coded camouflage streetwear, and will aim to raise public awareness and vital funds for homeless veterans in Ireland.