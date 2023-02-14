What the papers say: Tuesday's regional papers

Michael Bolton

The announcement of a TD ruling himself out of the next general election, the death of an Irish Solider abroad, and an apology from the HSE are among the headlines in Tuesday's regional papers.

In Kildare, the Kildare Nationalist leads with the death of Irish Defence Forces member Declan O'Connell after a skydiving accident in Spain on Sunday.

In Laois, the Laois Nationalist leads with an apology from the HSE, after a 47-year-old man died while on a waiting list for surgery. It also features a former TD receiving threats online and over the phone.

The Nationalist leads with a campaign to save Tullow car park that has received over 1,000 signatures with strong support from traders.

While the family of Shelia Rice have thanked those who searched for their mother after her body was discovered last Sunday.

The Waterford News and Star leads with anger among local politicians as Lismore House Hotel is being used as a direct provision centre.

The Western People leads with a traffic report that shows N26 currently has more traffic between Foxford and Ballina, than the N5 between Ballyvary and Swinford.

The Roscommon Herald leads with the announcement by Independent TD Denis Naughton that he will not put himself forward as a candidate for the next general election.