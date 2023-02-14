Ó Ríordáin calls for honesty on drug use as Citizens' Assembly announced

Michael Bolton

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has called on politicians to be open on drug use, claiming "people from all walks of life take drugs."

Mr Ó Ríordáin was speaking as the Government today agreed to set up a Citizens' Assembly on drug use, a move that the Labour TD has long campaigned for.

The Citizens’ Assembly will be asked to consider the legislative, policy and operational changes the State could make to significantly reduce the harmful impalects of illicit drugs on individuals, families, communities and wider society.

Speaking on what needs to be done moving forward, Mr Ó Ríordáin has called for the attitude towards drug users to change in order to make progress.

"People in all walks of life, all professions, all income brackets, take drugs.

"If we are more honest about it, we might achieve something about it. But the difference is, people from certain income brackets, and certain areas of the country, or certain disadvantaged areas, are the ones who end up in Court.

"The ones who are maybe higher income brackets, and are able to hide it better, don't end up in court, and that's something we have to get to the root of.

Citizens' Assembly

Welcoming the decision, junior minister in the Department of Health Minister Hildegarde Naughton said: “I’m pleased to confirm that the Government has decided to proceed with the establishment of a Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use.

"The assembly, which will consist of 99 members of the general public and an independent chair, will be asked to examine the range of issues around illicit drugs use in Ireland. Very importantly, they will be asked to take into consideration the lived experience of people impacted by drugs use, as well as their families and communities, and to look at international best practice."

Ms Naughton said: “Drug use affects all members of society, whether directly or through families and communities, and it imposes significant health and financial costs.

"Involving citizens in decision-making on drugs policy is therefore appropriate. I want to ensure that the voice of young people is heard at the Citizens Assembly, as they can be particularly impacted by drug use.

"To this end, I have initiated a consultation with young people through Comhairle na nÓg and youth drug projects in disadvantaged areas, which will be presented to the Citizens Assembly for its consideration.

"I expect we will also see an international component to the Citizens Assembly, to allow for an exchange of good practice with the British-Irish Council work sector on drugs, which Ireland chairs, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, and EU member states."