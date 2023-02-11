What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The front pages on Saturday lead with Government discussions over energy credits and a potential rise in VAT for hospitality.

The Irish Times reports that tensions have emerged within the governing parties over a push for an additional €200 “spring credit” to help alleviate the cost of electricity bills.

Munster Technological University is being blackmailed and held to ransom by a group of hackers believed to be based either in Russia or part of the former Soviet Union, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent says the tourism industry is facing potential VAT rises to ensure families are financially supported during the cost-of-living crisis.

New research says Ireland will have to cut its livestock numbers by a third to meet climate targets, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

As local elections loom in the North, the Belfast Telegraph reports on "highly inappropriate" behaviour at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The British front pages are dominated by the mystery of missing mother Nicola Bulley after her partner gave his first sit-down interview about her disappearance.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Daily Mirror all cover Paul Ansell’s TV interview in which he said it had always been his “gut instinct” she was not in the river.

The Daily Telegraph



'I'm 100pc convinced Nicola isn't in the river'#TomorrowsPapersToday



The Telegraph

Saturday's Daily Mail: I'm convinced my Nicola's not in the river

Saturday's Front Page



I'm certain Nicola didn't fall in!



The Mirror

Elsewhere, The Independent says the BBC chair is set to face fresh pressure to resign over a “scathing” report by MPs which is expected to lambast his role in an £800,000 (€900,000) loan to Boris Johnson.

Saturday's Independent: Cash for Boris: MPs attack BBC boss in scathing report

Just 6 per cent of English rivers will still be healthy by 2027, according to i weekend.

Saturday's i weekend: Save our rivers: only 6% will be healthy - as UKs water firms pump more raw sewage

Benefit claimants will be required to spend a fortnight on an intensive programme designed to get them back into work or risk losing universal credit payments under UK government plans to reduce unemployment, The Times reports.

Saturday's Times: Learn work skills or face benefits cut, jobless told

FT Weekend writes that Gillian Keegan, England's education secretary, has signalled she will fight any Home Office attempts to cut migration into Britain by driving away overseas students, saying universities were a “hugely valuable” export success.

Front page of the FTWeekend, UK edition, for Saturday/Sunday 11/12 February

The UK Treasury is considering a proposal to massively expand free childcare to one and two-year-olds in England in a move that would cost billions at the spring budget, The Guardian says.

Guardian front page, Saturday 11 February 2023: Tories plot childcare giveaway in budget

The Daily Express speculates on whether Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles’s coronation.

And the Daily Star says scientists have apparently discovered a huge chunk of the sun has “broken off”.